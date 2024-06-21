‘Chained’ addict claims ‘chitta’ easily available

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 20

“Dil taan karda hai chitta chhadd da, par hun dardaan bahut hundiyaan ne. Eh vi pata hai, ek din ehde naal mar jana hai. Hun ethe hospital vich aayi haan, umeed hai nasha chhutt sakda hai. Hor vi kayi kudiyaan chitta laandiyan ne saade mohalle vich. Chitta jitho marzi le lo…” claims 23-year-old woman drug addict, who was earlier chained by her mother at her house.

On June 18, she was rescued by the Muktsar police and admitted to the Civil Hospital.

While showing multiple marks of syringes on her arms, she added, “Vadde veer di vohti naal meri ladaayi hundi si, te fer mai kush mundeya naal nashe karn lagg gayi. Hun aaj eh haal hoya pya hai. Ek vaar nashe di tod vich baanh te katt vi la laye si, par bach gayi. Ek din vich 2,500 da chitta la lendi haan. Ehde layi paise apne aap aa jande ne. Mai fasal de dina vich mazdoori vi kardi haan dana mandi vich.”

Her mother said, “I have seven children and this girl was the prettiest. However, now she has turned so weak that the doctors are facing trouble even in getting her blood sample for the tests. I had chained her just because she sneaks from the house and is then found intoxicated either at the bus stand or railway station. Can a mother see her daughter in such a situation? I have helped the police in catching some drug addicts in the past, but my own daughter is an addict. My first husband had 26 acres, but he lost all his property due to his bad habits. Now, this girl is ruining the family.”

Meanwhile, sources in the hospital said they were surprised to see how she was alive. “Her medical test reports are yet to come, but she is expected to be HIV positive,” they claimed.

