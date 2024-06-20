‘Chained’ woman sent to de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 19

The 21-year-old drug addict woman, who was found chained at her residence in the Tibbi Sahib road area on Tuesday and rescued by the police, is not admitted to a de-addiction centre for the first time.

As per the Muktsar Civil Hospital record, the woman was first brought from Sirsa in Haryana and admitted to the de-addiction centre here about a year and a half ago.

Consumed ‘chitta’ daily Due to her long habit of injecting drugs, we are unable to locate her functioning vein and could not give her intravenous dextrose solution. As per our information, she had been consuming around 0.5 gm ‘chitta’ twice a day. Her de-addiction process will take a long time. Healthcare staff

At present, the woman is admitted to the general ward of the hospital. “Such patients can take the extreme step, so they need to be kept under close observation. We will shift her to the private ward after discussing it with the Deputy Commissioner,” said an official of the hospital.

Sources, meanwhile, said earlier a video of this woman injecting a drug had gone viral on social media. Her family members told the Muktsar Sadar police on Tuesday that they had chained her so that she could not go out in search of “chitta”. Their daughter had fallen in a bad company and started consuming drugs, they said.

Dr Rahul Jindal, a psychiatrist and Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of the Muktsar Civil Hospital, said, “Of the total drug addicts, 5-10 per cent are women. However, women generally don’t come for treatment. I appeal to all women drug addict to come to us for medical assistance as it will help them in quitting drugs.”

