Chair at GNDU in Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s memory

Tribune News Service

Khatkar Kalan, September 28

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced a chair after Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar.

He was addressing a state-level function to mark Bhagat Singh’s 115th birth anniversary at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district today.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva award CM Bhagwant Mann announces the ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva’ award In all, 46 youth will get Rs 51,000 every year for their contribution to several fields Youngsters can apply till Nov 30; two youth to be shortlisted from each district Don’t cheat youth: Majithia to CM Patiala: SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia has demanded from the AAP to appoint an apprentice linemen in PSPCL as promised by the AAP. He also asked CM Bhagwant Mann to follow the ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and “not crush the voice of dissent”. The former minister was visiting Bhedpura village near here to express solidarity with apprentice linemen, who are agitating atop a water tank. tns

The chair would undertake extensive research on the life and philosophy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Mann said, adding that the move would inspire the coming generations to serve the country.

The CM also announced that the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva award would be resumed. He said 46 youth would be awarded every year for their outstanding contribution to several fields.

“On this occasion, we announce the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva award. Each youth will get Rs 51,000 and a certificate. A chair in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will also be established at Guru Nanak Dev University,” said the CM.

He also announced that the state government would instal a 5-D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at the international airport in Mohali.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the Bharat Ratna should be given only to the real gems. The CM repeatedly asked people not to leave the country in search of good fortunes and to improve the system by living here.

He said, “It is our duty to protect democracy. Don’t let others divide people in the name of religion. Steer clear of those who have never talked of unemployment, contractual employees, schools and universities. They do Mandir-Masjid and Hindu-Muslim 24 hours a day. We have to rise above these things.”