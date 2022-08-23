Chakki Bridge connecting Punjab-Himachal in Nurpur reopens for vehicular movement after NHAI nod

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, August 23

After receiving the technical report from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) the Kangra district administration and Pathankot administration in Punjab decided to open the inter-state Chakki Bridge on Pathankot- Mandi NH-154 at Kandwal in Nurpur this evening.

The commuters heaved a sigh of relief after traffic reopened on the bridge as they had to enter or exit the state via Kandwal- Lodhwan- Pathankot link road by travelling 12 to 15 kilometers extra.

On account of excessive flash flood in the Chakki rivulet, the bridge had been closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday. The precautionary move came to avert mishap as Chakki Railway Bridge adjoining the NH bridge got washed away due to flood.

The NHAI project director along with chief general manager Amrinder Kumar and general manager Varinder Samyal examined the condition of the piers and slab of the bridge late last evening. After receding the water in the rivulet, the NHAI’s machinery was deployed to divert the course of the rivulet from the supporting bridge pillars so that heavy flash flood do not hit their foundation.

After the collapse of Chakki Railway Bridge on August 20, the Kangra and Pathankot administrations had suspended vehicular traffic on the road bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway-154 on the same evening. As per information, around five meters of two pillars of the bridge on Punjab side had been exposed from Chakki Riverbed due to heavy flash flood in the river. SDM Nurpur Anil Bhardwaj said in view of the safety of bridge users, traffic movement had been suspended as a precaution.

According to NHAI’s project director Anil Sen, the bridge is in good condition and directions have been given to divert 50 to 60 per cent water accumulated under the bridge to the other parts of the rivulet so that flowing water passes smoothly from the bridge pillars. He also confirmed opening of the bridge for traffic on Tuesday.