Challenges within prison system of Punjab, Chandigarh discussed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) convened a meeting of various stakeholders and experts to deliberate on the pressing challenges within the prison system of Punjab and Chandigarh, today.

Chaired by PSHRC Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash, the event was attended by PSHRC Special DGP Prabodh Kumar, ADGP Prisons Arun Pal Singh, Additional IG Prisons-cum-Superintendent Jail, Chandigarh, Dr Palika Arora and 25 jail superintendents of Punjab.

Justice Sant Parkash stressed upon the necessity of adhering to the National Human Rights Commission’s guidelines to safeguard the well-being of prisoners. He highlighted the lapses in compliance, leading to instances of tuberculosis-related fatalities in prisons.

Emphasising the imperative need for thorough health assessments during admission, he underlined the importance of implementing robust measures to prevent suicides and ensuring transparency in cases of custodial deaths and police actions.

The meeting also underscored the need to establish drug de-addiction centres under the prison system, considering the prevalence of substance abuse among inmates. Regarding medical facilities for prisoners, the officials emphasised the fundamental right to healthcare for every individual.

