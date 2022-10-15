Chambers razed, advocates hold demonstration

Bathinda, October 14
Members of the Bar Association protested and boycotted work today after their chambers near the old tehsil area were allegedly demolished by the administration. The protesters gathered outside the DAC and raised slogans against officials.
Varinder Sharma, chief, Bar Association, said, “No alternative was found before demolishing the chambers of advocates. We have requested the administration to issue notices and make arrangements for alternative areas before removing the chambers. Until new chambers are allotted to the displaced lawyers, the strike will continue.”
Duty Magistrate-cum-Naib Tehsildar Sukhjit Singh Brar said, “We have got the chambers removed from the encroached upon area and the occupants did not have any written permission or documents to validate their claims. We are starting the construction of a building related to tehsil complex so those occupying the area illegally were removed from there.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51