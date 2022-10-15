Chambers razed, advocates hold demonstration

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 14

Members of the Bar Association protested and boycotted work today after their chambers near the old tehsil area were allegedly demolished by the administration. The protesters gathered outside the DAC and raised slogans against officials.

Varinder Sharma, chief, Bar Association, said, “No alternative was found before demolishing the chambers of advocates. We have requested the administration to issue notices and make arrangements for alternative areas before removing the chambers. Until new chambers are allotted to the displaced lawyers, the strike will continue.”

Duty Magistrate-cum-Naib Tehsildar Sukhjit Singh Brar said, “We have got the chambers removed from the encroached upon area and the occupants did not have any written permission or documents to validate their claims. We are starting the construction of a building related to tehsil complex so those occupying the area illegally were removed from there.”