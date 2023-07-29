Chamkaur Sahib man kills 14-month-old daughter

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, July 28

A resident of Bhalian village near here allegedly beat up his 14-month-old daughter to death. The accused, identified as Sikandar Singh, has been arrested after registering a case under Section 302 of the IPC against him on statement of his wife Seema Rani, said SHO Gurjit Singh.

Seema informed the police that Sikandar used to resent that the couple had three daughters. In her statement, she had stated that they had their first daughter, Ekamjot Kaur, five years ago and last year they had twins — Harleen Kaur and Avneet Kaur.

She alleged that when she had gone to bathroom today around 7 am, her husband strangulated Avneet after beating her up and. She said when she noticed it and raised the alarm, he got scared and took the girl to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

