Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad's award for Punjabi writer Jasbir Bhullar

Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad has conferred ‘Kritittwa Samagra Samman’ on Punjabi writer Jasbir Bhullar. He will be honoured with Rs 1 lakh cash, besides a citation. Director of the Parishad Shambhi]unath Kusum Khemani said. TNS
3 held for killing woman
Muktsar: The police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a woman outside her residence on Goneana Road on Sunday. The deceased Paramjit Kaur’s son Gurpinder Singh had complained to the police alleging that his in-laws were unhappy from his wedding, thus they killed his mother. Those nabbed have been identified as Nihal Singh, his wife Jasvir Kaur and Happy. TNS
Man held with poppy plants
Muktsar: The Kotbhai police have arrested a man for allegedly storing 4 kg of poppy plants at his house. The accused has been identified as Malkit Singh, a resident of Badian village. A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against Malkit.
