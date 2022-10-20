Chandigarh-based lawyer Jagjot Singh Lalli is Deputy Solicitor-General of India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

City-based lawyer Jagjot Singh Lalli has been appointed Deputy Solicitor-General of India (DSGI) for the Punjab and Haryana High Court to defend cases related to the Central departments and the Union ministries. A notification to this effect was issued on October 18.

Having more than 18 years experience in the High Court, Lalli is former executive member and vice-president of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Association.