Chandigarh-based lawyer Jagjot Singh Lalli is Deputy Solicitor-General of India

Chandigarh, October 19
City-based lawyer Jagjot Singh Lalli has been appointed Deputy Solicitor-General of India (DSGI) for the Punjab and Haryana High Court to defend cases related to the Central departments and the Union ministries. A notification to this effect was issued on October 18.
Having more than 18 years experience in the High Court, Lalli is former executive member and vice-president of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Association.
