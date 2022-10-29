Chandigarh court begins PO proceedings against Goldy Brar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

A local court has issued a proclamation against Satwinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in an extortion case registered by the Chandigarh Police in February this year.

Under Section 82, CrPC, a court can publish a proclamation requiring the accused to appear if warrant issued against him can’t be executed.

The court in the proclamation says that the “as per the case, Goldy Brar has suspected to have committed offences punishable under Sections 387 & 120B, IPC, and Sections 25 & 54 of the Arms Act. The warrant of arrest has been returned with the observation that the accused could not be found....In view of this a proclamation is made that the accused is required to appear before the court to answer the complaint”. The court has adjourned the case to November 1.

The police had registered the case on the complaint of a businessman, who alleged that he had received a call from a man identifying himself to be Goldy Brar in January. He threatened to kidnap his children if he did not pay Rs 1 crore. Later, he was told to pay Rs 25 lakh to one Manjit Singh who told him that he was a relative of alleged gangster Sampat Nehra. Manjit was arrested on February 9.

