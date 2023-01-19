Chandigarh: Minister reviews food scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Minister of Food Processing, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the department and reviewed the status of implementation of centrally sponsored scheme ‘PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME)’. TNS

Parkash Purb observed

Chandigarh: The Information and Public Relations Department on Wednesday observed the Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh with devotion and religious fervour at Gurdwara Sahib at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here. Multiple cabinet ministers joined the DIPR staff and paid obeisance at the gurdwara. TNS

Cheema meets teachers

Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday held meetings with various teacher organisations of government and aided schools and discussed their grievances and demands in detail. TNS

Two sent to police custody

Mohali: The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, on Wednesday nabbed two aides of Amritpal Singh, an associate of Lakhbir Singh Landa and Goldie Brar. They have been identified as Nishan Singh and Yuvraj Singh who were allegedly planning to attack a Mohali-based leader. The accused were produced in the court and sent to three day police remand.