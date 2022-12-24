Chandigarh records 2.8 degrees Celsius; cold weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, December 24
Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with the Union Territory of Chandigarh turning out to be the coldest place in the region by recording the season's lowest at 2.8 degrees Celsius.
A thick blanket of fog enveloped many parts of both the states on Saturday morning, thus reducing visibility.
In Punjab, Bathinda recorded its low at 3.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.
Amritsar recorded its low at 6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Faridkot experienced cold weather conditions at 5.9, 4.8, 7.7, 4.9 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded its low at 4.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures in Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 3.8, 5, 3.2, 5.2, 5.8 and 6.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
