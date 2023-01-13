Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 13

Officials of the Ropar wildlife department have nabbed four people for allegedly hunting down a barking deer around 3 am near Anandpur Sahib.

Balraj Ghumman and Angad Singh. Video grabs

The suspects include Angad Singh, a resident of Sector 9, Chandigarh, and a hunter Balraj Ghumman from Patiala.

The divisional forest officer, Kulraj Singh, said their two guns would be sent for forensic examination to ascertain their possible involvement in hunting of two leopards during last fortnight.

