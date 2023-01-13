Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Ropar, January 13
Officials of the Ropar wildlife department have nabbed four people for allegedly hunting down a barking deer around 3 am near Anandpur Sahib.
The suspects include Angad Singh, a resident of Sector 9, Chandigarh, and a hunter Balraj Ghumman from Patiala.
The divisional forest officer, Kulraj Singh, said their two guns would be sent for forensic examination to ascertain their possible involvement in hunting of two leopards during last fortnight.
