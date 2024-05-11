Chandumajra, Kang file papers in Ropar

Ropar: Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and AAP nominee Malvinder Singh Kang filed their nomination papers for the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency today. Bharatiya Rashtriya Dal candidate Sunaina, Independent Kulwinder Singh and Parminder Singh also filed their papers. With this, the total number of nominations received till now has reached 11 . — TNS

