Prem Singh Chandumajra promises cargo terminal at Chandigarh airport

Anandpur Sahib, April 21

Shiromani Akali Dal nominee from Anandpur Sahib Prem Singh Chandumajra said if elected to Parliament this time, he would get a cargo terminal at Chandigarh airport so that fresh vegetables, fruits and milk from Punjab can be exported to benefit the farmers.

Chandumajra, who started his election campaign after paying obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, also took out a road show from Mohali to Anandpur Sahib.

He said he would press upon Centre to reopen borders of Attari as well as Hussainiwala for trade and transit so that the traders and farmers of state get maximum benefits. The former Anandpur Sahib MP also claimed that he got gas pipeline for his constituency and brought Chandigarh airport on the international map during last term in 2014-19.

Taking a dig at the Congress over delay in announcing the name of its candidate from Anandpur Sahib, he said the Congress was shying of it because its previous two MPs have put it in embarrassing situation. Indicating towards Ravneet Singh Bittu and Manish Tiwari, he said whoever won from here on Congress ticket, he ran away next time to contest from other constituency.

Claiming of getting big winning margin, he alleged that AAP has handed over the state to people sitting in Delhi and the Punjabis now have understood that SAD could only protect their interests.

