Change in weather pattern, free electricity push up consumption

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 23

A change in the weather pattern due to global warming has impacted Punjab too. With the temperature now remaining high for a longer duration in a year and availability of subsidised power, the state consumed more electricity in 2022 as compared to the previous year.

Despite the paddy harvesting season having ended, the demand for power in the state remained on the higher side even in October when there was negligible requirement for the agriculture sector.

As per data compiled by various government agencies, the state has consumed 48,198 million units (MUs) this year so far as compared to 43,191 million units in 2021. The industrial sector demand has gone down in the past two years due to Covid-induced curbs affecting their production.

Experts cite free power and climate change as major factors for the increase in its consumption. “Usually, the rise is marginal every year, but in 2022, it has been phenomenal,” said a power sector expert.

As per official data compiled by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the state consumed 3,681 MUs in April 2021 and 4,826 MUs in April 2022. In May 2021, the state consumed 4,634 MUs as compared to 6,261 MUs in May 2022.

A comparative analysis of this financial year’s power consumption pattern revealed that the state consumed more power in non-paddy season months as compared to the period when the demand went up after the beginning of the crop season.

“In April and May 2022, when farmers were yet to sow paddy, the power demand was 31 and 35 per cent, respectively,” reveals the data.

Interestingly, in June, July and August 2022, when the paddy season began, the state saw a marginal hike in power consumption as compared to the corresponding period last year.

Punjab consumed 7,467 MUs in June 2022 as compared to 6,996 MUs in June 2021, while in July 2022, the state consumed 8,095 MUs as compared to 8,163 MUs in 2021. Similarly, in August 2022, the state consumed 8,914 MUs as compared to 8,292 MUs in 2021.

The overall increase in consumption for Punjab remained at 12 per cent this year as compared to last year.

A senior PSPCL official said the changing weather pattern, that had lead to a global energy crisis, had impacted Punjab too as it continued to face a rising demand for electricity.

Due to less and scattered rain during the monsoon, the state saw the power demand exceeding last year’s.

During the paddy season, the same number of tubewells consumed power while the demand for domestic and office supply went up following high temperature when air conditioners were used to full capacity.

The Chairman-cum-Managing Director, PSPCL, Baldev Singh Sran, told The Tribune, “The changing weather pattern and high temperatures are creating additional demand for power. Despite a cut in the industrial power usage in the state, consumers in offices and the domestic sector are using more power as air conditioners are running for more days in comparison to previous years.”

Experts also blame zero bills and power at subsidised rates for the increased consumption. Now, more power is consumed as free units are available. Many households are applying for twin power connections to hoodwink the PSPCL.

