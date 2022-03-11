Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Karam Prakash
Patiala, March 11
Government Medical College (GMC) and Rajindra Hospital authorities issued orders, here today, to their doctors and other staff that read: ‘conduct laboratory tests of patients from the hospital lab, be sympathetic towards patients and stay on duty during OPD hours’.
The authorities have warned the doctors of action for laxity in duty. The upcoming change of guard of the state government is said to have prompted the said orders.
Dr Harjinder Singh, Director Principal, Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital, said that it had come into his notice that some doctors and workers were not punctual, therefore, he would be conducting surprise checks.
The OPD timings of the hospital during summers are from 8 am to 2 pm and everyone should stick to it. It has been learned that the majority of the doctors, especially seniors, reach the hospital after 9.30 am. The Government Rajindra Hospital – which is the largest hospital in Malwa region – has to cater to thousands of poor patients every day. The hospital had faced a lot of flak during first and second COVID wave for lack of patient care.
Notably, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – over the past few months – had repeatedly said that they would focus on the health sector.
Dr Balbir Singh, who won election from Patiala rural, has recently said, “As soon as AAP forms government in Punjab, all government hospital will provide world class health services, absolutely free to all the citizens”.
