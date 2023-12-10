Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, December 9

The recent announcement from the Canadian government regarding study permit application has fuelled discontent among prospective students in Punjab.

Instead of addressing crucial issues—college fee, rent control and affordable accommodation—the Canadian government had increased challenges, said irked students.

Manpreet Kaur of Jalandhar, who has a Canadian work permit, said new regulations, which would apply from January 1, 2024, would impede students from choosing their preferred province and universities.

Manmeet Kaur of Class XII, who aspires to migrate next September, expressed concern about her family’s financial situation and the doubled Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) amount ($20,635). She said, “My father was considering a loan of Rs 15 lakh to fund studies but now, we need an additional Rs 10 lakh. Thus, making it a total of Rs 25 lakh, before proceeding with the application.” Manmeet added that Canada was the only country offering Permanent Residency within three years after completion of studies.

Bhavnoor Bedi, proprietor, Pyramid eServices, Jalandhar, said, “This decision was anticipated. The Canadian government is facing backlash from locals due to housing crisis.” While the GIC increase was significant, the post-fall 2024 cap on international students would make things more difficult, said Bedi.

“The Canadian government may limit intake of international students in densely- populated areas, including Greater Toronto, Vancouver, Surrey and Brampton. Whereas, provinces with lower population may invite more students,” he said.

Sumit Jain of Jain Overseas said the actual impact of these changes would be felt by September 2024.

