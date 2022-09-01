Changes in Punjab BJP unit likely: Dushyant Gautam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The change of guard at the top in the state BJP seems certain now as party’s national general secretary and in-charge for BJP’s Punjab unit Dushyant Gautam confirmed today.

Talking to The Tribune over phone, Gautam who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said for decades the BJP functioned as a junior ally contesting just 23 Assembly seats in Punjab. “Now we are a leading partner in the alliance. So, the party’s organisational structure needs to be expanded massively,” he said.

When specifically asked about changing the president of the state unit Ashwani Sharma, whose three-year term is coming to end in January, he did not rule out the possibility of change. “Anything is possible,” he said.

Eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party had appointed three Union ministers to look after the work of nine Lok Sabha constituencies. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat was made in-charge of the Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda constituencies. Union Minister of State for External Affairs Arjun Meghwal is looking after the work of Amritsar, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur seats and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been asked to deal with Patiala, Sangrur and Ludhiana constituencies.

All these leaders are already extensively touring the constituencies.