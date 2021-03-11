Channi aide arrested for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 9

The district police have arrested former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s confidant Iqbal Singh, a resident of Shalapur village, for allegedly damaging plantation of the Forest Department and illegal mining last year near Jindapur village in the Chamkaur Sahib area.

Dept reports pointed towards his role A case was registered on January 25. Reports received recently from the Forest Dept pointed towards Iqbal’s role and he was arrested. Rupinder Singh, Chamkaur Sahib SHO Booked thrice in past On February 16, 2012, Iqbal Singh, a former sarpanch, was booked by Singh Bhagwantpur police for illegal mining. He was acquitted on August 6, 2016

Another case was registered on January 28, 2013, at the Chamkaur Sahib police station, but the court acquitted him on September 6, 2017

He was booked the third time on February 6, 2020. The police were yet to complete its probe, despite the passage of two years

The Vigilance Bureau in its recent FIR against former Forest Ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sangat Singh Gilzian had claimed illegal mining on forest land was carried out near Jindapur village.

Iqbal’s name had figured when Channi after becoming Chief Minister had visited his house and had lunch with his mother.

Then Forest Range Officer Rajwant Singh, in a letter to the Chamkaur Sahib station house officer (SHO) on November 18, 2021, had sought police action accusing Iqbal and some unidentified persons of using poclain machines to remove sand from forest land near the Sutlej. The forest officer had also claimed 530 saplings planted on the forest land were damaged due to illegal mining.

In another letter to the Chamkaur Sahib SDM on November 22, Rajwant had alleged police inaction in the case. He had also requested the SDM to issue directions to officials of the mining, revenue and police departments for action against the suspects. A few days later, Rajwant was transferred out.

On December 4, AAP leader Raghav Chadha along with party workers had visited a de-silting site on the riverbed near Jindapur village and alleged illegal mining was rampant in the area under alleged patronage of then Chief Minister, who was also the local MLA then.

On January 22, SAD leader Bikram Majithia had alleged illegal mining in the area and naming Iqbal as the man behind it.

Meanwhile, Chamkaur Sahib SHO Rupinder Singh said a case of illegal mining on the complaint of the Forest Department was registered on January 25. “A few of the reports sought by the police from the Forest Department were received recently. These pointed towards the role of Iqbal in illegal mining after which, he was arrested last evening,” added the SHO.