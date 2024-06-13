Channi blames ‘intelligence failure’ for recent terrorist attacks in J&K

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

Congress MP elect from Jalandhar and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday blamed the recent incidents of terror attack in J&K on repeated intelligence failures.

Reacting to a series of terror attacks in Reasi, Doda and Kathua, Channi said, “We have the BJP government in power in the Centre now and even earlier. Why can’t its intelligence agencies prevent such attacks from occurring? Why can’t such elements be identified well ahead of attacks and be arrested? All such elements whether Pakistanis or anyone else who have resulted in the killing of our men need to be given a harsh punishment.”

Former Union MoS Vijay Sampla addresses media in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh



Channi had remained in controversy last month when he made a statement against the BJP on the issue of an ambush in Poonch on an IAF convoy. He had termed it to be a “stuntbazi” and not attacks. He had said that this stunt was happening as LS elections were about to be conducted. The ECI had then issued him a warning for making such a statement.

Former BJP state president and ex-Union MoS Vijay Sampla also reacted to Channi’s statement saying that it was childish on part of a responsible leader like Channi to raise a question mark on the capability of the Indian agencies and forces. “Before talking like this, Channi must recall the days of Congress regime when it was not possible for anyone to freely go to J&K. There was so much stone pelting and a man was even tied to a vehicle. If he is able to put some stress on his brain and recall that time, he will get his own reply. It is fine for Channi to attack the BJP as he is doing the job of an Opposition leader but the agencies who fight terror need to be kept motivated rather than being blamed. Patience has to be maintained during such incidents and forces need to be backed,” Sampla said.

