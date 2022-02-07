Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 6

Ending the speculation, the Congress on Sunday named incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi as the ruling party’s CM candidate for the February 20 high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the much-awaited announcement at a rally here. “Punjab and Congress chose a poor Dalit man as our CM face,” declared Rahul, making it clear that it was not his decision but one that he fully endorsed.

No sooner did Rahul make the announcement, Channi, PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu, who was also contender for the top post, and campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar got up and joined hands to welcome the decision.

The announcement came after a closed-door meeting lasting over an hour between Rahul, Channi, Sidhu and Jakhar. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary were also present. The decision was taken 10 days after the Congress high command had sought people’s opinion to decide its CM candidate through IVR (interactive voice response) calls. Rahul said, “The CM face of Punjab is Charanjit Singh Channi. We asked Punjab and you have given us the decision. It was a tough decision to make. Punjab needs a leader who can understand the poor, feel their anxiety.”

“The Congress will now work towards the vision of transforming Punjab,” said Rahul, inviting Channi to say a few words after the announcement.

“This is a big fight, which I can’t fight alone. I am thankful to Punjab for choosing me as the CM candidate. I sincerely thank the high command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. Just as you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you we will take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication,” Channi said.

Before announcing Channi as the CM face, Rahul said, “I asked him (Channi) what his father did for a living. Do you know his life? He understands poverty. Deeply so.”

“Punjab is Hindustan’s shield. This state has to choose its leader on its own. My job is to hear and understand your voice. I can have an opinion, but your opinion matters most. All our leaders are gems and I was given the tough task of choosing one of them,” said the Gandhi scion.

Jakhar, Sidhu and Channi also addressed the rally before Rahul made the announcement.

Sidhu said, “I am thankful to Rahul Gandhi that he made me the Punjab Congress president in just the fourth year of my association with the party; my father also worked for this party. In my 13-year association with the BJP, I was only used as a campaigner. I respect Rahulji’s decisions, and will continue to do so.”

Jakhar said Rahul had made the “biggest decision” of his political career when he made a poor SC man, Charanjit Singh Channi, the CM of Punjab. “It is the most historic decision you’ve (Rahul Gandhi) made. You will be remembered for it,” he added.

