Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi offers prayers on Eid

Jalandhar, April 11

Amid the delay in finalising the candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was again in the city to take part in Id-ul-Fitr celebrations at an Eidgah here.

Channi met the leaders of the Muslim community and offered prayers with them. Though Channi has been visiting various deras in Jalandhar for the past over three months, this was his second visit in Jalandhar exclusively for the Muslim community here. Two weeks ago, he had attended an Iftar party in Santokhpura locality.

Channi’s visits to Jalandhar has irked former MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, who resigned as the chief whip of the party in the Vidhan Sabha.

