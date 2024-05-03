Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 2

More than two weeks since he started his campaign as the Congress candidate from Jalandhar, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi finally put up a show of strength by holding rallies on Thursday in Phillaur. The segment is represented by Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, who recently was suspended by the party for repeatedly issuing statements against Channi.

Channi held two rallies in Goraya and Phillaur towns, both of which are part of the Phillaur segment. In the rallies, Channi started off his speech remembering Chaudhary brothers — ex-minister Chaudhary Jagjit Singh (Vikramjit’s uncle) and two-time Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh (Vikramjit’s father).

“I have grown up watching the political innings of Chaudhary Jagjit Singh. I always held Chaudhary Santokh Singh in high esteem since he was a calm, humble party leader,” he said, while being accompanied by Shahkot MLA Hardev S Laddi Sherowalia and ex-minister Amarjit S Samra.

Then he began with his subtle attack. “I last came here in 2023 Jalandhar LS bypoll then holding rallies in support of Karamjeet Chaudhary (Vikramjit’s mother who has joined the BJP). Some people have changed like seasons but you all stand rooted. I am aware that many of you have come here even after getting repeated phone calls asking you to give the event miss. Since you still chose to be with me, I thank you from the core of my heart.”

A few women supporters of Chaudhary family showed black flags to Channi at outside the rally venue in Phillaur. Later, Channi also opened his office at Apra town in the segment.

Ahead of his today’s tour to Phillaur, Channi’s son Navjit Singh had been camping in the area and meeting people seeking support for his father. “He is being made to work here just like a halqa in-charge. Many Congress leaders are not liking the way he is going around and getting all the limelight. Some of them are already feeling insecure as they are apprehensive that Channi was planning to promote his son from the seat as the party’s prospective Assembly seat candidate. This move can damage Channi badly in these elections,” they said.

There also has been a buzz that ex-Akali minister from the area Sarwan Singh Phillaur could join the Congress. In 2023 LS bypoll, Congress had lost from Phillaur segment by 7,000 votes to AAP with Chaudhary family not able to get the sympathy vote the way it was being expected. A lot depends on the massive BSP vote bank here which may or may not drift towards the Congress.

