Punjab CM Charanjit Channi submits resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh, March 11
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday, paving the way for the constitution of the new government.
Channi has been asked to continue till the new government takes over. Channi, along with outgoing Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, went to meet Governor after the outgoing Cabinet in its last meeting recommended dissolution of the 15th Vidhan Sabha.
The CM hoped the incoming government would earnestly implement the promises made to the people. He also hoped that the decisions taken by his government in the public interest such as reduction of electricity rates, slashing VAT on oil besides decreasing rates of sand and gravel, etc., would be continued by the next government. —
