Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, February 14
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said CM Charanjit Channi would run a government of small and medium businessmen, traders and farmers.
Highlights of the rally
*Rakes up problems people faced due to demonetisation
*Wonders why does PM Narendra Modi not talk of employment or corruption or black money
*Says no trader faced any benefit of GST implementation
*Slams the Centre over farm bills
Asks as to why did Amit Shah not speak on drugs issue
*Says when I had come to Punjab and raised the issue of drugs, I was always told that I was exaggerating things.
*Congress will make farm machine cluster and food processing units of potatoes and tomatoes in Hoshiarpur: Rahul
*Says thousands of youth would get job on this food cluster
*Says when Modi comes here and talks of drugs today, ask him why he did not talk on the issue earlier. He won't be able to reply
*If Channi can get fuel prices slashed, why can't Modi do it? He won't do it as his people get benefited, says Rahul
*Says will keep cable and sand prices reduced
*170 services will be delivered at people’s doorstep: Rahul
