Charanjit Channi will run a govt of small and medium traders and farmers, Rahul Gandhi says in Hoshiarpur

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said CM Charanjit Channi would run a government of small and medium businessmen, traders and farmers.

Highlights of the rally

*Rakes up problems people faced due to demonetisation

*Wonders why does PM Narendra Modi not talk of employment or corruption or black money

*Says no trader faced any benefit of GST implementation

*Slams the Centre over farm bills

Asks as to why did Amit Shah not speak on drugs issue

*Says when I had come to Punjab and raised the issue of drugs, I was always told that I was exaggerating things.

*Congress will make farm machine cluster and food processing units of potatoes and tomatoes in Hoshiarpur: Rahul

*Says thousands of youth would get job on this food cluster

*Says when Modi comes here and talks of drugs today, ask him why he did not talk on the issue earlier. He won't be able to reply

*If Channi can get fuel prices slashed, why can't Modi do it? He won't do it as his people get benefited, says Rahul

*Says will keep cable and sand prices reduced

*170 services will be delivered at people’s doorstep: Rahul

