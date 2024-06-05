 Channi’s margin bigger than PM Modi’s : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Channi’s margin bigger than PM Modi’s
Poll snippets

Channi’s margin bigger than PM Modi’s

Channi’s margin bigger than PM Modi’s


Jalandhar: Supporters of former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi were buoyed over the fact that his winning margin was more than that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. While Channi won with a huge margin of 1.76 lakh votes, the PM won by 1.52 lakh votes. “We are happy our leader has got even a more decisive mandate than that of the PM,” said Amritpal Bhonsle, Congress coordinator in Jalandhar.

Battle of nerves in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: It became a battle of nerves in Ferozepur as all four main candidates, at some point of time, were leading the contest. However, the Congress finally won by a slender margin of 3,262 votes. The SAD couldn’t continue its winning spree in Ferozepur from where it had won for the past six consecutive terms since 1998 and the Congress broke the jinx of losing the LS poll here since 1985.

Congress leader’s nephew booked

Abohar: Harman Baghla, a nephew of city Congress president Subhash Baghla, has been booked for defying the Election Commission’s guidelines that no person would take a mobile phone to the polling booth or make videos. In a complaint, SDM-cum-Assistant Returning Officer said Harman, a resident of Nai Abadi, went to the polling booth and filmed a video and it was circulated on social media.

Randhawa’s patience pays off

Gurdaspur: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was ready to go to the counting centre early in the morning from his native Dharowali village. However, someone advised him to exercise restraint and he waited till he got a lead of 15,000 votes. When he reached the venue, his followers started dancing to the beats of drum. His patience paid off as his lead had increased to over 50,000 by then.

7 Independents get under 1,000 votes

Amritsar: Among the 30 contenders who were in the fray for the Amritsar Parliamentary seat, seven Independents couldn’t cross the mark of 1,000 votes. One Independent, Dilbagh Singh, has got the lowest votes at 391 while Neelam got 409, Prithivi Pal 434, Gagandeep 610, Ramesh Kumar 652, Gurpreet Singh Rattan 738, Balwinder Singh 857 and Rajinder Kumar Sharma 900.

3 leaders get dislodged in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: The polls have marred the career of at least three big leaders from Jalandhar. Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, who was suspended for turning rebel against Channi, is in crossroads after the latter's win. Likewise, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural will find it difficult to get back into political scene again. Also, former Congress MP MS Kaypee, who contested against Channi, lost his security deposit.

No SAD opponent has won from Majitha

Amritsar: SAD’s bastion Majitha is the only segment in Amritsar which could never be conquered by any opponent. The fact was witnessed since the SAD’s former minister Bikram Singh Majithia came into politics. In the current polls, SAD candidate Anil Joshi grabbed got 40,981 votes, distantly followed by AAP’s Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal who polled 28,530 votes, Congress’s GS Aujla 16,505 and BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu 8,056.

Ghubaya wins by lowest margin in state

Ferozepur: The lowest winning margin in Punjab was on the Ferozepur seat, where Sher Singh Ghubaya of the Congress defeated AAP’s Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar by 3,242 votes. The highest margin was in Khadoor Sahib, where Independent Amritpal Singh won by a margin of 1,97,120 votes, defeating Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress.

Amethi winner’s Malerkotla connection

Malerkotla: The newest MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, has made history by defeating Smriti Irani with a greater margin than that of PM Narendra Modi. He is the son of late Amar Chand Sharma and his wife Sita Devi. He won by a margin of 1,67,196 votes. Sharma’s kin in Malerkotla celebrated his victory in front of the bakery where he used to help his father after school.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Lok Sabha election results 2024: BJP wins all 7 seats in Delhi

2
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

3
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

4
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

5
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

6
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

7
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

8
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

9
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut says ‘not me, but Vikramaditya will have to pack and leave’, visits temple as she races ahead in Mandi battle

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

In Odisha, BJP ends Patnaik’s 24-year stint

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

Amritpal, Sarabjeet come up trumps | AAP wins three constitu...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site