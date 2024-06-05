Channi’s margin bigger than PM Modi’s

Jalandhar: Supporters of former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi were buoyed over the fact that his winning margin was more than that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. While Channi won with a huge margin of 1.76 lakh votes, the PM won by 1.52 lakh votes. “We are happy our leader has got even a more decisive mandate than that of the PM,” said Amritpal Bhonsle, Congress coordinator in Jalandhar.

Battle of nerves in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: It became a battle of nerves in Ferozepur as all four main candidates, at some point of time, were leading the contest. However, the Congress finally won by a slender margin of 3,262 votes. The SAD couldn’t continue its winning spree in Ferozepur from where it had won for the past six consecutive terms since 1998 and the Congress broke the jinx of losing the LS poll here since 1985.

Congress leader’s nephew booked

Abohar: Harman Baghla, a nephew of city Congress president Subhash Baghla, has been booked for defying the Election Commission’s guidelines that no person would take a mobile phone to the polling booth or make videos. In a complaint, SDM-cum-Assistant Returning Officer said Harman, a resident of Nai Abadi, went to the polling booth and filmed a video and it was circulated on social media.

Randhawa’s patience pays off

Gurdaspur: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was ready to go to the counting centre early in the morning from his native Dharowali village. However, someone advised him to exercise restraint and he waited till he got a lead of 15,000 votes. When he reached the venue, his followers started dancing to the beats of drum. His patience paid off as his lead had increased to over 50,000 by then.

7 Independents get under 1,000 votes

Amritsar: Among the 30 contenders who were in the fray for the Amritsar Parliamentary seat, seven Independents couldn’t cross the mark of 1,000 votes. One Independent, Dilbagh Singh, has got the lowest votes at 391 while Neelam got 409, Prithivi Pal 434, Gagandeep 610, Ramesh Kumar 652, Gurpreet Singh Rattan 738, Balwinder Singh 857 and Rajinder Kumar Sharma 900.

3 leaders get dislodged in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: The polls have marred the career of at least three big leaders from Jalandhar. Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary, who was suspended for turning rebel against Channi, is in crossroads after the latter's win. Likewise, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural will find it difficult to get back into political scene again. Also, former Congress MP MS Kaypee, who contested against Channi, lost his security deposit.

No SAD opponent has won from Majitha

Amritsar: SAD’s bastion Majitha is the only segment in Amritsar which could never be conquered by any opponent. The fact was witnessed since the SAD’s former minister Bikram Singh Majithia came into politics. In the current polls, SAD candidate Anil Joshi grabbed got 40,981 votes, distantly followed by AAP’s Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal who polled 28,530 votes, Congress’s GS Aujla 16,505 and BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu 8,056.

Ghubaya wins by lowest margin in state

Ferozepur: The lowest winning margin in Punjab was on the Ferozepur seat, where Sher Singh Ghubaya of the Congress defeated AAP’s Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar by 3,242 votes. The highest margin was in Khadoor Sahib, where Independent Amritpal Singh won by a margin of 1,97,120 votes, defeating Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress.

Amethi winner’s Malerkotla connection

Malerkotla: The newest MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, has made history by defeating Smriti Irani with a greater margin than that of PM Narendra Modi. He is the son of late Amar Chand Sharma and his wife Sita Devi. He won by a margin of 1,67,196 votes. Sharma’s kin in Malerkotla celebrated his victory in front of the bakery where he used to help his father after school.

