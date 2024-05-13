 ‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • ‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

Jagir Kaur had been maintaining silence on the issue since the incident on Friday afternoon

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

A short video clip of their interaction went viral wherein both exchange light humour during which Channi was seen touching Jagir Kaur's chin from beneath and Kaur shrugs it off. File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 13

Even as Punjab State Commission for Women and some politicians have been raking up the issue of alleged “inappropriate behaviour” by Congress Jalandhar candidate and ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Channi with ex-SGPC chief Jagir Kaur, the latter has on Monday issued a written statement siding Channi and condemning any such reactions.

Instead, she has maintained that Channi was completely respectful to her during the short meeting and that the issue was being blown up out of proportion and with a completely wrong connotation. 

“The reactions over the video have been mentally very distressing and painful for me, my family and my well-wishers. Some people have tried to use my shoulder for their wrong political gains which I would never allow to happen”, she told The Tribune.

Jagir Kaur, who is also the campaign in charge for Shiromani Akali Dal on Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, had been maintaining silence on the issue since the incident on Friday afternoon. 

As she was coming out of the District Election Office alongwith SAD candidate Mohinder S Kaypee, Channi was entering the premises for filing of his nomination papers.

A short video clip of their interaction went viral wherein Channi was seen touching Jagir Kaur’s face under her chin, while the latter is seen moving her hands away in light humour.

The part of the video before this wherein he bowed his head before Jagir Kaur holding both her hands was omitted. Jagir Kaur perhaps issued a statement as the matter was going rather too far. 

Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission, had said that she had taken suo motto action and asked DGP Punjab to furnish a status report on the matter till Tuesday 2 pm.

Meanwhile, suspended Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary too had posted the complaint against Channi to Akal Takht Jathedar, Election Commission of India and National Commission for Women. 

He had also been seeking police action against Channi under Sections 295-A and 354-A of IPC for hurting religious sentiments and outraging the dignity and modesty of a woman.

Channi too has clearly heaved a sigh of relief on Jagir Kaur’s statement saying that he was much satisfied that she understood that his gesture was out of sheer respect. 

“I treat her like my elder sister. I have always treated her with much dignity and will continue to do so”, he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #SGPC #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

2
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

3
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

4
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

6
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

7
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

8
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

9
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Nearly 63 per cent turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

10
Chandigarh

Will turn Zirakpur into heaven: Preneet Kaur

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

7 injured as iron hoarding collapses in Mumbai amid rain, gusty winds

8 dead, 65 injured as huge billboard collapses in Mumbai amid rain and gusty wind; many feared trapped

Personnel of fire brigade and police rush to spot; rescue op...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Nearly 63 per cent turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Srinagar constituency in J-K witnessed 36.58 per cent voting...

There were 2 CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath S...

CBSE Class 12 board exam results declared

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

Girls outshine boys by over 6.4 percentage points in Class 1...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres in Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

Don’t hide behind bushes, Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP's Sanjay Tandon over open debate

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

NCW to send inquiry team to look into alleged assault of Swati Maliwal

'Horrible', says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

Congress to hold election town halls in Delhi, says interim chief Devender Yadav

Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate: 10 more smugglers in Jalandhar police dragnet

Kapurthala: ‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Phagwara: Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi bats for legalised cultivation of opium in Punjab

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala