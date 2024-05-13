‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 13

Even as Punjab State Commission for Women and some politicians have been raking up the issue of alleged “inappropriate behaviour” by Congress Jalandhar candidate and ex-Chief Minister Charanjit Channi with ex-SGPC chief Jagir Kaur, the latter has on Monday issued a written statement siding Channi and condemning any such reactions.

Instead, she has maintained that Channi was completely respectful to her during the short meeting and that the issue was being blown up out of proportion and with a completely wrong connotation.

“The reactions over the video have been mentally very distressing and painful for me, my family and my well-wishers. Some people have tried to use my shoulder for their wrong political gains which I would never allow to happen”, she told The Tribune.

Jagir Kaur, who is also the campaign in charge for Shiromani Akali Dal on Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, had been maintaining silence on the issue since the incident on Friday afternoon.

As she was coming out of the District Election Office alongwith SAD candidate Mohinder S Kaypee, Channi was entering the premises for filing of his nomination papers.

A short video clip of their interaction went viral wherein Channi was seen touching Jagir Kaur’s face under her chin, while the latter is seen moving her hands away in light humour.

The part of the video before this wherein he bowed his head before Jagir Kaur holding both her hands was omitted. Jagir Kaur perhaps issued a statement as the matter was going rather too far.

Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission, had said that she had taken suo motto action and asked DGP Punjab to furnish a status report on the matter till Tuesday 2 pm.

Meanwhile, suspended Congress MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary too had posted the complaint against Channi to Akal Takht Jathedar, Election Commission of India and National Commission for Women.

He had also been seeking police action against Channi under Sections 295-A and 354-A of IPC for hurting religious sentiments and outraging the dignity and modesty of a woman.

Channi too has clearly heaved a sigh of relief on Jagir Kaur’s statement saying that he was much satisfied that she understood that his gesture was out of sheer respect.

“I treat her like my elder sister. I have always treated her with much dignity and will continue to do so”, he said.

