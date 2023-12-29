Chaos at Ludhiana rly station as passengers stuck for hours

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

With no respite from freezing cold amid dense fog, rail traffic remained off track as many long-route and even short-route trains were delayed for hours today, causing inconvenience to passengers. Most of the trains were delayed by four to ten hours.

Several passengers were stuck at the city railway station here in biting cold. Railways said reduced visibility due to the dense fog had compelled them to implement precautionary measures, which affected the train schedules.

Commuters at the railway station were a frustrated lot, with all platforms crowded with stranded passengers awaiting updates on delayed trains. Dashrath, a resident of Kapurthala, said due to slow rail traffic, he reached Ludhiana from Madhya Pradesh in three days and now he was stuck at the Ludhiana station as trains were running hours behind schedule.

Rahul Sharma, who was travelling with his grandfather, said every passenger was inconvenienced by the delays.

Anita Verma, a daily commuter, said: “I’ve been stuck at the station for hours now. The fog is very thick and Ludhiana resembles a ghost town.” According to the railway officials, the 15707 KIR ASR Express was running late by 9 hours, the 12550 UHP DURG EXP was late by eight hours and 20847 Durg Jammu Tawi EXP by more than 6 hours.