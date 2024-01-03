Chaos prevails in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

Reports of the shortage of fuel due to strike by oil tanker drivers led to panic in Jalandhar city since this morning. By 10 am, there were long queues of vehicles outside almost all filling stations with people waiting for their turn to get their car/two-wheeler tanks full. Some petrol pump owners had to shut down their premises by afternoon because of the chaos.

Sidharth Kesar, owner of a filling station near BMC Chowk here, said even though he had fuel, he had to close it down and call the police for safety reasons.

DC Vishesh Sarangal and SSP, Jalandhar Rural, MS Bhullar, urged people not to get panicky. They said they had met the agitating staff of the IndianOil Corporation who had assured them that they would end strike and resume services.