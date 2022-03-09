Charanjit Channi backed brother in polls, alleges Bassi Pathana MLA

Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, March 8
Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP today accused CM Charanjit Channi of working against the interest of the party and its candidates.
Talking to The Tribune, he claimed the CM openly supported his brother Dr Manohar Singh, contesting as an Independent from Bassi Pathana, during his campaigning. “How is the party expected to win when the head of the government is working against own candidates?” he said, adding ever since Channi became the CM, he had been ignoring him and other party workers of the constituency just to support his brother.
He said people had to approach CM’s brother to get their work done, lowering the morale of party workers.
The MLA claimed he had been complaining to the party high command in this regard but to no avail. Dr Manohar Singh refused to comment on the allegations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...