Charanjit Channi backed brother in polls, alleges Bassi Pathana MLA

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 8

Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP today accused CM Charanjit Channi of working against the interest of the party and its candidates.

Talking to The Tribune, he claimed the CM openly supported his brother Dr Manohar Singh, contesting as an Independent from Bassi Pathana, during his campaigning. “How is the party expected to win when the head of the government is working against own candidates?” he said, adding ever since Channi became the CM, he had been ignoring him and other party workers of the constituency just to support his brother.

He said people had to approach CM’s brother to get their work done, lowering the morale of party workers.

The MLA claimed he had been complaining to the party high command in this regard but to no avail. Dr Manohar Singh refused to comment on the allegations.

#charanjit channi