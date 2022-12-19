Charanjit Channi returns from abroad; expected to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chandigarh, December 19
Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has returned from abroad almost after a year, is expected to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that will touch Punjab around January 10.
Channi, who returned to India last week, is said to be staying away from public interactions. Pictures of Channi meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi have surfaced. He is expected to return to Punjab in the coming days.
Sources said the former CM is apprehensive of action by the vigilance that might question him in the illegal mining case involving his nephew.
Channi had gone abroad soon after the Congress lost the last Assembly election and he lost on both seats of Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.
Earlier, Channi had said that rumours about his “self-imposed political exile” were baseless and that he would return to the state soon.
“There is no FIR or summons against me. I am abroad for medical treatment,” he had told The Tribune over the phone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi
On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...
Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: S Jaishankar
Rejects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the gove...
Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal
The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...
I-T search at Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali as dept probes money link of gangsters with singers
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Your ‘bazaar is of nafrat’, but my shop is of love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders criticising him
Also urged BJP leaders to “open up shops to spread love in t...