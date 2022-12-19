Charanjit Channi returns from abroad; expected to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who has returned from abroad almost after a year, is expected to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that will touch Punjab around January 10.

Channi, who returned to India last week, is said to be staying away from public interactions. Pictures of Channi meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi have surfaced. He is expected to return to Punjab in the coming days.

Sources said the former CM is apprehensive of action by the vigilance that might question him in the illegal mining case involving his nephew.

Channi had gone abroad soon after the Congress lost the last Assembly election and he lost on both seats of Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

Earlier, Channi had said that rumours about his “self-imposed political exile” were baseless and that he would return to the state soon.

“There is no FIR or summons against me. I am abroad for medical treatment,” he had told The Tribune over the phone.