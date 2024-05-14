Charanjit Channi's remark on Poonch terror attack in violation of poll code, says Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, May 14
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday said Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi terming the Poonch terror attack, in which an IAF soldier was killed, a "poll stunt" violated the model code of conduct.
The Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) has written to the Election Commission of India for further action.
"According to a report of the Jalandhar District Election Officer, it (Channi's remark) is the violation of MCC (model code of conduct)," Punjab CEO Sibin C told PTI on Tuesday.
One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on May 4.
Replying to reporters' questions on the attack on the IAF convoy, Channi had said, "These are all stunts, not attacks ('Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe' ). Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed to make the BJP win. There is no truth in it."
The former Punjab chief minister's remark had triggered a row with several political leaders seeking action in the matter.
Channi had later said that he was proud of the country's soldiers but targeted the Centre over the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, saying the government could not ascertain who carried out the attack.
