Charanjit Singh Channi is shedding crocodile tears, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, senior AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the ex-CM was only shedding crocodile tears.

“Had he actually cared about SCs/STs, he would have taken action against the persons involved in embezzlement of SC scholarship fund. Now he only wants sympathy of the people,” Cheema said.

He said the Congress had always treated SCs/STs and backward classes as their votebank and used them for 70 years. “Months before the Assembly elections, Congress made Channi the first SC Chief Minister of Punjab to lure the voters,” he said, adding that if Congress actually cared about the poor, then it should have helped them.

He alleged during the Congress rule, Rs 64-crore SC scholarship funds was embezzled, but even after becoming the CM, Channi took no action against any corrupt minister or officer.

Due to corruption of Akali and Congress governments, the number of SC students applying for the scholarship had declined too.