Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, several others skip Punjab in-charge meetings

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 9

The state Congress today failed to put up a united front before Punjab affairs in-charge Devendra Yadav with at least 15 senior leaders abstaining from meetings. Yadav, who was on his first visit after assuming charge, chaired these meetings.

Differences among leaders were evident as former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, senior leaders Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Kikki Dhillon, MLAs Pargat Singh and Barindermeet Singh Pahra, besides certain others, were conspicuous by their absence in the meetings.

The leaders said they stayed away from the meetings to convey their resentment on various matters. On the other hand, the issues ranging from lack of clarity on alliance with AAP in Punjab to the party’s failure to rein in Sidhu dominated the meetings. Yadav’s visit to Punjab comes at a time when the party is exploring the prospects of an alliance with AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders said Sidhu was defying the party line and holding separate public meetings. These gatherings have evoked sharp reactions from Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

A senior leader said that Sidhu was reportedly holding separate public meetings. These gatherings have already evoked reactions from Congress leaders, including Bajwa. “What happened in the 2022 Assembly elections due to the infighting will be repeated if discipline is not maintained,” said an MLA.

In the meeting with the sitting MLAs and former MLAs, Yadav was categorically told about the activities of Sidhu. “When Punjab affairs in-charge was holding meetings in Chandigarh, Sidhu was holding a parallel meeting in Hoshiarpur,” claimed a former MLA. Yadav assured the leaders that their concern would be addressed soon. All were unanimous in opposing any alliance with AAP in the state.

Yadav said that he was meeting the leaders to assess the situation. He emphasised the importance of these meetings in providing him with a clear understanding of the state unit’s position ahead of the upcoming elections. “I am committed to engaging with every leader, worker and official to address their concerns and gain a nuanced understanding of the party’s functioning,” he asserted.

The meeting, spread over three days, began today with Yadav chairing meetings with PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa, former PPCC chief Lal Singh, Shamsher Singh Dullo, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, besides other leaders. Member of Parliament (MP) and MLAs held separate meetings with Yadav.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Charanjit Channi #Congress #Navjot Sidhu