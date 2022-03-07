Charanjit Singh Channi seeks appointment with Amit Shah

Chandigarh, March 6
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put across Punjab’s point of view on its share in the BBMB, besides taking up the cause of Punjabis stranded in Ukraine. Reply from the Home Minister’s office is awaited.
Recently, Channi held a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and MLAs over students stranded in Ukraine. He has already written to the PM as regards bringing back the body of a Punjabi student who died in Ukraine recently.
The state government is said to have decided to take necessary steps for the completion of studies of medical students belonging to Punjab who have come back from Ukraine. A formal decision on the issue would, however, be announced only after the formation of the new government in the state. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Ukraine crisis: Stranded Indian nationals told to fill online form
Form seeks to ascertain their current location, providing a ...
PM: Operation Ganga proof of India's growing influence
Opens art gallery dedicated to cartoonist RK Laxman | Inaugu...
Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Number of Indians with foreign degrees taking FMGE rose by 4...