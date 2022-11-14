Charge sheet filed against ex-Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in foodgrain transportation tenders scam

Chandigarh, November 14
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against former Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and two others in an alleged foodgrain transportation tenders scam.
The 1,556-page charge sheet was filed in the court of Ajit Atri, additional district and sessions judge of Ludhiana, said a Bureau spokesperson.
He said further investigation in this regard was underway and the supplementary challan against the other accused in this case would be submitted in due course.
The bureau had on August 22 arrested Congress leader and former food and civil supplies minister Ashu in Ludhiana in an alleged scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime.
Contractor Telu Ram, commission agent Krishan Lal and some other persons were also booked in this case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court
The apex court asked the Centre to step in and make sincere ...
US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Biden and Xi also agreed that ‘a nuclear war should never be...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces
After chopping his girlfriend, Shraddha Walker, into pieces,...
I have a list on mind: CJI Chandrachud on appointing young lawyers as HC judges
SCBA has been writing to successive chief justices to elevat...