Charge sheet filed against ex-Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in foodgrain transportation tenders scam

PTI

Chandigarh, November 14

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday said it has filed a charge sheet against former Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and two others in an alleged foodgrain transportation tenders scam.

The 1,556-page charge sheet was filed in the court of Ajit Atri, additional district and sessions judge of Ludhiana, said a Bureau spokesperson.

He said further investigation in this regard was underway and the supplementary challan against the other accused in this case would be submitted in due course.

The bureau had on August 22 arrested Congress leader and former food and civil supplies minister Ashu in Ludhiana in an alleged scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime.

Contractor Telu Ram, commission agent Krishan Lal and some other persons were also booked in this case.