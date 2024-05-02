Charges framed against 27 in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 1

In the singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the court of District and Sessions Judge Hari Singh Grewal of Mansa has framed charges against 27 accused today. Now, the next date is fixed on May 20.

Sidhu Moosewala’s lawyer Satinderpal Mittal said the trials of this murder case will start from May 20. He said the police had presented a challan against 31 persons, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in the Mansa court, while Jagrup Singh Roopa and Manpreet Mannu, who were included in this challan, were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar district. Manmohan Singh Mohana and Mandeep Singh died during a fight between gangsters in the Goindwal Sahib Jail.

Meanwhile, Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria, Charanjit and Jagtar Singh had filed applications for discharge and declared themselves innocent in this case but these had been dismissed after a debate on it. The 27 accused have been arrested. There are various sections in the challan against them, under which the court has framed charges.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu said for the first time, my mind was at peace, because the case had moved towards justice. The applications filed by some accused claiming to be innocent had been dismissed and the charges framed.

