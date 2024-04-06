Charges framed against former roadways director

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh April 5

The CBI court has framed charges against former Punjab Roadways director Paramjit Singh who was arrested while allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe for recommending a name for promotion.

The court has framed charges under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Paramjit Singh, IAS officer, was arrested from his office by a CBI team on January 31, 2022. The CBI had registered a case against the director on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Chahal, officiating general manager of the Punjab Roadways. The complainant alleged that Paramjit had demanded Rs 5 lakh bribe from him for recommending his name to the Principal Secretary (transport) for promotion. But the accused agreed to accept Rs 2 lakh from him after negotiations.

The CBI laid a trap and caught him while allegedly accepting Rs 2 lakh.

