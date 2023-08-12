Charges framed against Jagtar Singh Hawara in two cases

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 11

The Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has framed charges against Jagtar Singh Hawara in two cases registered against him in Chandigarh 18 years ago.

The charges have been framed for the offences punishable under Sections 121 (waging war against government), 121 A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable under Section121), 122 (collecting arms etc with the intention of waging war against the government),123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war),153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, 1860, and Section 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The cases were registered with the allegations that the accused was planning to wage a war against the Government of India with weapons and explosives and also doing acts for revival of terrorism and formation of Khalistan.

Hawara is serving life term in Tihar Jail in Delhi for assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Two FIRs were registered against Hawara in Chandigarh in 2005.

The accused was produced through video-conferencing who pleaded not guilty to charges. AS Chahal, counsel of Hawara, argued that other accused in these cases were either convicted or acquitted but the trial of Hawara was not started which is injustice with the accused.