Charges framed against minister over protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has framed charges against Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Minister of Governance Reforms, Water Resources and Mines in the Punjab Government, and and 10 leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a case registered against them by the Chandigarh Police during a protest in 2020.

The charges have been framed for the offences punishable under Sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code (violating the order of the DC). The police registered a case against Hayer and other leaders on a complaint filed by a constable. In the complaint, he alleged that many AAP leaders, led by MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, reached the office of the Punjab BJP in October to protest farmers’ Bill in Chandigarh on October 24, 2020.

Senior officers of the Chandigarh Police and the Executive Magistrate were also present on the occasion, who requested the leaders not to assemble at the spot as no protest was allowed without permission.

He said despite many requests the leaders continued their protest and also tried to break the barricades. They pushed the policemen and had scuffle with them. After investigation, the police filed a charge-sheet against leaders for the offences punishable under Section 188 IPC in May 26, 2021.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused and adjourned the hearing for March 31, 2023.