Jalalabad bomb blast: Chargesheet filed against 2

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 29

The NIA today said it had filed a chargesheet against two accused in a case relating to a bomb explosion at Jalalabad in Fazilka district.

The NIA said those who were named in the supplementary chargesheet in the case included Surat Singh, a resident of Mahatam Nagar village, and Gurucharan Singh of Noore Ke village in Fazilka.

The chargesheet has been filed under the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NDPS Act and IPC, it said.

“Investigations have established that the accused were members of a terrorist organisation. They were involved in smuggling of drugs from Pakistan, channelling of proceeds of drugs after sale and use of these funds for financing terror. They also provided financial assistance to their accomplices, who were allegedly involved in the bomb explosion,” the NIA said.

