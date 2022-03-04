Chargesheet filed against 5 Khalistani terrorists in arms, narcotics smuggling case: NIA

The case was initially registered by Punjab Police at PS Mamdot, Ferozepur, on August 25, 2021

Chargesheet filed against 5 Khalistani terrorists in arms, narcotics smuggling case: NIA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 4

The anti-terror central probe agency NIA on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Mohali against five Khalistani terrorists in a case relating to smuggling of narcotics, weapons and explosive across India-Pakistan borders in Punjab.

Officials in the NIA said in the chargesheet the agency has named Ferozpur residents Harmesh Singh alias Kali and Darvesh Singh, Jalandhar resident Gurmukh Singh, Kapurthala resident Gagandeep Singh and Moga resident Lakhbir Singh Rode.

All the named accused persons have been charged for indulging in smuggling of arms, ammunitions, explosives from across the Indo-Pak border via drones, they added. 

The NIA officials said the case was initially registered by Punjab Police at PS Mamdot, Ferozepur, on August 25, 2021, which after being handed over the anti-terror agency re-registered it on November 6, 2021 under various sections of Arms Act, NDPS Act, Explosive Substance Act and the UA(P) Act.

“Investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted accused persons had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunitions, explosives and narcotics from across the Indo-Pak border to carry out terror activities in India,” a senior NIA official said.

The official further said that these illegal consignments were sent by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode (Chief of ISYF, a banned terrorist organisation) and his associates from Pakistan via drones.

“These consignments were received by co-accused and further discreetly passed on to other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India,” the official said, adding that incriminating evidences have been found against all the charge-sheeted accused persons.

Till now, five accused have been arrested in the case, while accused Lakhbir Singh Rode is still absconding, he added.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Joe Biden to 'take call' on sanctions against India

2
World

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims 3 soliders killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on nuclear plant

3
World

US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders

4
Punjab

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Punjab ex-DGP SS Saini in all future cases

5
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv, says VK Singh

6
Entertainment

Watch: Rula Deti Hai might leave TejRan fans in tears while they still admire Bigg Boss 15 popular couple's chemistry

7
Nation

Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88

8
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Indian student showers praise on Sonu Sood

9
World

'Will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl', Ukraine warns Russia on nuclear-plant attack

10
Nation

Naveen’s death: BJP MLA’s ‘dead body takes more space’ remarks leave Congress fuming over rival’s ‘cruelty’

Don't Miss

View All
Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Trapped in bunker without food, four girls send out SOS
Punjab

Trapped in bunker without food in Ukraine's Kharkiv, four girls from Punjab, Chandigarh send out SOS

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his curt reply to fan when asked ‘filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi’
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan being SRK, his witty reply to fan when asked 'filmon mein aate raho, khabron mein nahi'

'I’m not Shah Rukh Khan...don’t have that kind of money,’ Saif Ali Khan told ex-wife Amrita as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony money
Entertainment

'I'm not Shah Rukh Khan, don't have that kind of money,' Saif Ali Khan as he paid half of Rs 5 crore alimony to ex-wife Amrita Singh

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS
Nation

Low NEET cut-off behind costly MBBS

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Top Stories

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling

Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine claims 3 soliders killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on nuclear plant

The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...

Gen SF Rodrigues (retd) passes away

Former Punjab governor and ex-Army chief Gen SF Rodrigues dies at 88

30 people killed, over 50 injured in mosque blast during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

35 killed, over 80 injured in blast at Shia mosque during Friday congregation in northwest Pakistan

Rescue official says the blast occurred at Jamia mosque in Q...

CM in Budget speech: Despite Covid impact, Himachal expected to register growth of 8.3%

Himachal Budget 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur promises 30,000 news jobs, says state's debt remains point of worry

Tax-free ‘feel good’ budget though no major election sops

SC shocked at ‘unprecedented’ HC order protecting ex-Punjab DGP SS Saini in all future cases

SC shocked at 'unprecedented' HC order protecting Punjab ex-DGP SS Saini in all future cases

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana asks the Punjab and Haryana HC ...

Cities

View All

Fellow inmates claim innocence

Amritsar jail inmate’s death: Fellow inmates claim innocence

Tarn Taran: Man held for killing 5-month-old daughter

Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu calls MC Budget meeting on March 21

Congress counts on 'Majha brigade'

Decomposed, dog-bitten body case: Deceased was mentally disturbed, says family

Farmers protest delay in aid

Punjab cotton farmers protest delay in aid

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

In times of 3 formats, I played 100 Tests; next generation can take that from my career: Kohli

India 357/6 at stumps on Day 1 in first Test against Sri Lanka; Kohli falls on 45 in 100th Test

Ukrainian turns saviour for Chandigarh youth, 50 others

48 soldiers, 24 units felicitated at Western Command investiture ceremony

Chandigarh: Cheating case accused gives Punjab Police the slip

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Nawanshahr couple flee war-torn Ukraine with two-day-old baby girl

Ukraine crisis: Finally, they satiate hunger with noodles after three long days

Woman rides 7,725 km on Bullet to spread awareness on Covid vax

Jalandhar: BIS officials raid shop selling plywood with fake ISI mark

311 recruits pass out as constables

9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth ~ 1.39L

Ludhiana: 9 touts held for illegal sale of rail tickets worth Rs 1.39 lakh

Ludhiana: Ex-govt employee alleges Rs 20 lakh fraud by private bank staff

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Students return home from Ukraine, many parents still wait for their children

2 nabbed with 975-gm heroin

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Fix responsibility for delay in shifting dairy project: Patiala Mayor

Preneet Kaur assures help to kin of 2 Patiala students stuck in Ukraine's Kharkiv

552 employees on counting duty for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Appreciation letters awarded to PSTCL staff