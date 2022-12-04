Chargesheet filed against AIG Ashish Kapoor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 3

The Vigilance Bureau filed a chargesheet against Vigilance Bureau AIG Ashish Kapoor and ASI Harjinder Singh under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act today.

The court had sent Kapoor to judicial custody at the Patiala jail after his three-day police remand ended on October 17. The VB had arrested Kapoor on October 6. VB officials had said Kapoor, during his posting at the Amritsar Central Jail in 2016, had got acquainted with a woman, Poonam Rajan of Kurukshetra.

When Poonam, her mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep Singh and sister-in-law Preeti were in police remand at the Zirakpur police station in a case, Ashish arrived at the police station and allegedly convinced Prem Lata that he would help her secure bail and acquittal from the court.

A VB spokesperson said Ashish, in connivance with Pawan, then Zirakpur SHO, and ASI Harjinder got Preeti “declared innocent” in the case. In lieu of the favour, Ashish allegedly obtained Prem Lata’s signatures on cheques for Rs 1 crore and encashed these in the names of his acquaintances through the ASI.