Chargesheet filed against Bikram Majithia

Chandigarh, December 24
The Chandigarh Police has filed a chargesheet against 23 Akali leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithaia, in a case registered against them during a protest held in 2021 in Chandigarh.
The police registered the case against the leaders on November 6, 2021, under various Sections of the IPC on the complaint of an Inspector, who alleged that the Akali leaders were protesting at MLA Hostel, Sector 3 in Chandigarh.
They were on their way to the Chief Minister’s residence. An FIR was registered against Mahesh Inder Grewal, Bikramjit Singh Majithia, Daljit Singh Cheema, Pawan Tinnu, Surjit Singh Rakhra, NK Sharma and Prem Singh Chandu among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...