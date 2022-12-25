Chargesheet filed against Bikram Majithia

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The Chandigarh Police has filed a chargesheet against 23 Akali leaders, including Bikram Singh Majithaia, in a case registered against them during a protest held in 2021 in Chandigarh.

The police registered the case against the leaders on November 6, 2021, under various Sections of the IPC on the complaint of an Inspector, who alleged that the Akali leaders were protesting at MLA Hostel, Sector 3 in Chandigarh.

They were on their way to the Chief Minister’s residence. An FIR was registered against Mahesh Inder Grewal, Bikramjit Singh Majithia, Daljit Singh Cheema, Pawan Tinnu, Surjit Singh Rakhra, NK Sharma and Prem Singh Chandu among others.

