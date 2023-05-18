Cheaper diesel for state buses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

The state government has inked an agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to procure diesel for Punjab Roadways/PUNBUS and PRTC at Rs 2.29 lower than the market price.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said government buses were getting diesel at Rs 2.29 per litre lower than the market price from this financial year as per the agreement with the IOC.

He said diesel to the tune of 78.77 lakh litres had been acquired from the IOC for government buses between April 3 to May 15. The department had saved over Rs 1.8 crore in these 45 days, he said.