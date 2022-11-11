Check cases or pay hefty fine, NHRC tells state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

A high-level review meeting was held by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) through video-conferencing with Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and state government officials today.

During the meeting, the NHRC took a detailed report on the stubble-burning cases in Punjab and expressed concern over the same as the air quality has turned ‘severe’ in many cities in Punjab and neighbouring states.

The commission said incidents of stubble-burning should be strictly curtailed, adding that if the situation was not improved, heavy penalty would be imposed on Punjab.

The Chief Secretary said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the entire machinery of the state was sincerely putting efforts to reduce the incidents of stubble-burning this year.

#human rights #National Human Rights Commission #Vijay Kumar Janjua