Check caste-based bias in gurdwaras, minorities’ panel writes to Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 6

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has asked Akal Takht to take necessary action against caste-based segregation in gurdwaras managed by some Nihang seminaries in the rural and border belt of the state.

Ironically, the allegations were levelled by a group of Nihang sects against their counterparts. The heads of at least seven sects of Nihangs have given in writing to NCM chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura about the discrimination within the Sikh faith, which is in contrast to the Sikh teachings and principles.

The representation has pointed out various gurdwaras being managed by Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal Tarna Dal, Baba Bakala Sahib, Shahidi Bagh, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dal Baba Bidi Chand (Sur Singh), Tarn Taran and Sant Baba Sukhdev Singh, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda, where ill-treatment is meted out to lower-caste ‘amritdhari’ Sikhs.

They alleged that in these gurdwaras, two separate bowls were be prepared — one for the upper-caste Sikhs and another for the lower caste during the ‘amrit sanchar’ (Sikh ritual for baptism) ceremony. It was also alleged that the recitation of Guru Granth Sahib was not permitted to the lower-caste Sikhs.

Baba Kulwinder Singh, Mukh Jathedar of Shiromani Jarnail Sahibzada Baba Jujhar Singh (Nihang Singh Khalsa Dal), said: “At these gurdwaras managed by ‘powerful babas’ of different Nihang sects, Mazhbi or Ramgarhia Sikh devotees are made to partake ‘amrit’ from a separate utensil, to date. Similarly, these Sikhs of lesser God are barred from performing ‘langar sewa’ (preparation of community food). Similarly, while partaking langar, they sit in separate rows. Here too, their utensils will be separate from the ones offered to the upper-caste Sikhs,” he said.

Earlier, Lalpura had shot off a communiqué to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on September 22, after recording the statement of the complainants before taking necessary action and report the same to the NCM within four weeks.

#akal takht #Sikhs