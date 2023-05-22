Check ‘worsening’ law & order situation in Punjab: BJP leaders to Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 21

The Punjab BJP during its state executive meeting asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take effective steps to check the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state.

The executive lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pro-Punjab initiatives and gave a call to BJP workers to make aware everyone of the pro-Punjab initiatives.

All leaders from Punjab attended the meeting in Sangrur which was presided over by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

“Though the police have arrested the accused of the Amritsar blasts, the authorities must unmask the real perpetrators of the crime. The law and order is taking a worse turn in Punjab and, unfortunately, Mann, who is the Home Minister too, has failed to take effective steps. The CM must wake up from deep slumber,” said the executive in its written statement.

There was no discussion on the SAD-BJP alliance as some senior leaders confirmed that it was not the part of their agenda.

“There was no discussion about the SAD-BJP alliance as it will never happen in future. In fact, it was not even the part of any discussion as all wanted to strengthen the BJP,” said Anil Sareen, chief spokesperson of the BJP.

The executive alleged that in the absence of elected representatives in various municipal councils, corruption had increased manifold

“Staging protest is the right of farmers and the CM, by speaking against farmers’ protests, has insulted them. The government must fulfil the demands of farmers at the earliest,” said Sareen.