Checking intensified at Punjab-Rajasthan border

Raj Sadosh
Abohar, April 17
As campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha election was stopped 48 hours before the polling, vehicles coming from Punjab will not be able to enter Rajasthan easily. The process of checking each vehicle began during the joint investigation of police and Special Forces. Punjab border near Gumjal-Sadhuwali on Abohar-Sriganganagar Road and Rajpura-Patli on Abohar-Hanumangarh Road cannot be easily crossed now.
Under Operation Border Seal, a special checking process started on Sadhuwali border. Sriganganagar Circle Officer (City) IPS B Aditya said the Election Commission had strictly instructed that people crossing the interstate border would have to provide reasons for it. Earlier, checking was being done from 8 am to 2 pm, but now was being carried out the whole day. This process will continue until the voting process is completed on Friday.
The police team questions drivers entering the state. The investigation team is keeping a close watch on the vehicles with Punjab’s registration number.
The police said 48 hours before the voting, people who are not voters of the Sriganganagar Lok Sabha constituency would be considered outsiders. They will not be allowed to stay there unnecessarily. The police fear that outsiders may create or cause irregularities during the voting, and in such a case, they will be pushed out of the district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran