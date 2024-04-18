Checking intensified at Punjab-Rajasthan border

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, April 17

As campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha election was stopped 48 hours before the polling, vehicles coming from Punjab will not be able to enter Rajasthan easily. The process of checking each vehicle began during the joint investigation of police and Special Forces. Punjab border near Gumjal-Sadhuwali on Abohar-Sriganganagar Road and Rajpura-Patli on Abohar-Hanumangarh Road cannot be easily crossed now.

Under Operation Border Seal, a special checking process started on Sadhuwali border. Sriganganagar Circle Officer (City) IPS B Aditya said the Election Commission had strictly instructed that people crossing the interstate border would have to provide reasons for it. Earlier, checking was being done from 8 am to 2 pm, but now was being carried out the whole day. This process will continue until the voting process is completed on Friday.

The police team questions drivers entering the state. The investigation team is keeping a close watch on the vehicles with Punjab’s registration number.

The police said 48 hours before the voting, people who are not voters of the Sriganganagar Lok Sabha constituency would be considered outsiders. They will not be allowed to stay there unnecessarily. The police fear that outsiders may create or cause irregularities during the voting, and in such a case, they will be pushed out of the district.

#Abohar #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan